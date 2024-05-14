Remand for two in Kharar murder case

Mohali, May 13
A court sent Tamana of Jind and Sector 79 resident Aman Shukla to two-day police remand in the Kharar cafe owner murder case. The duo was nabbed from Naya Gaon while on the run after bludgeoning 22-year-old Tushar, who used to run a cafe in Kharar.
The police said the girl and the victim had come from Jind around eight months ago, and they were staying at Darpan City-1 in Kharar. Aman Shukla is the only son of a retired sub-inspector.
On Sunday, cafe owner Tushar was bludgeoned to death in a rented flat in Kharar around 5 am. The victim’s head was badly smashed with a portable LPG cylinder.
Kharar DSP Karan Singh Sandhu said, “The trio were acquaintances. Yesterday night, the three were partying at their flat when differences cropped up between the two youths over the girl. There was a money-related dispute between the two. Tushar’s car was damaged in an accident, and he blamed Aman for it. The victim was under the influence when Aman hit him with a cylinder. After that, the duo had gone missing, and their phones remained switched off.”
