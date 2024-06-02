Remembering serial number, not party or nominee’s name

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, June 1

Finding it tough to remember the names of the contesting candidates, voters rather remembered the number of the ‘button’ (serial number) allotted to a political party and its candidate to cast their vote.

The trend was seen across a majority of polling booths located in colonies. Workers of political parties were also seen asking for votes by telling the voters the serial number instead of the candidate’s name. While some voters were actually unaware about the names of candidates, many claimed it to be the easiest way to cast their vote.

At Dhanas (RC-3), people tried to barge into a polling station to save themselves from the scorching sun.

Long queues were formed in the morning at polling booths in villages

At several places, youngsters returned from polling stations without casting their votes owing to long queues amid hot weather. Representatives of political parties were seen requesting them to exercise their franchise.

While people stood in long queues outside the booths, street vendors selling cold drinks and juices did brisk business.

Young NSS volunteers were deputed at polling booths located in government schools across the city.

“Being aware of the serial number helps casting of votes more conveniently and without wasting any time. Instead of finding the names of the candidate on the EVM, spotting the serial number is more convenient,” said Parmod Kumar, a voter at Mauli Jagran.

A representative of a political party added, “We have been asked to convey the serial number on the voting day. Mentioning a mere serial number gives a direct message to the voters and helps removing any last minute doubts.”

The same pattern was witnessed across the polling booths of Maul Jagran, Daria, Dhanas and in some parts of Kajheri village. “Remembering the serial number is way easier than remembering the name of the candidate. All one has to do is look at the left side of the voting machine and press the button,” added Geetika, a voter.

At many polling booths in urban areas too, the serial number of candidate was what voters remembered. People coming out of polling arena after casting vote revealed their choice through the serial number they opted for instead of taking any party or candidate’s name in the open.

