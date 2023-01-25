 Reminder rakes up Panjab University yoga mat row : The Tribune India

Reminder rakes up Panjab University yoga mat row

Director, Sports and Physical Education, asks wardens to pay Rs 13,500 each

Reminder rakes up Panjab University yoga mat row

Participants during the International Yoga Day celebrations on the Panjab University campus. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, January 24

Allegations of corruption in Panjab University (PU) have not ended after the resignation of former Vice Chancellor Raj Kumar. In a fresh controversy, the Director, Sports and Physical Education, has sent a reminder notice to all wardens for realising Rs 13,500 each in lieu of purchase of 600 yoga mats for last year’s Yoga Day celebrations.

A few PU senators have alleged that not even a single mat was purchased by the hostel wardens for the Yoga Day celebrations. This was also one of the corruption charges levelled against Professor Raj Kumar, which allegedly became one of the reasons for his resignation.

As per the record, the university decided to celebrate International Yoga Day 2022 on a large scale. A committee was formed for the approval of funds worth about Rs 18.5 lakh. It was advised to spend the amount from the amalgamated fund, which is under the office of Dean, Student Welfare (DSW). However, only Rs 2 lakh was released by the university authorities.

The committee decided that a minimum of 30 students of each hostel, including international hostel and women’s working hostel, would be motivated to attend the camp and these hostels will make payment towards the purchase of mats.

However, when the hostel wardens were asked to use the hostel funds for making payments after the celebrations, only three wardens responded, while the others objected to the order, claiming that they were not informed about any purchase of yoga mats from hostel funds, nor did they get any of these.

Confusion created by DSW office: Director

“The confusion is created by the DSW’s office as it simply sent the bills to the wardens, instead of putting a cover note with the order. It was decided by the purchasing committee, of which the DSW was also a part. We have distributed 600 mats and the vendor is now asking for payment. I have no other option, but to send the reminder. Being a nodal officer, our office was dealing with the purchase of mats. The vendor was picked through an on-the-spot quotation and the hostel students attended the event,” said Dr Prashant Kumar Gautam, Director, Physical Education and Sports, who claims to have all documents related to the matter. The DSW, meanwhile, remained unavailable for comment.

Clear corruption: Fellow

“We will work under the zero tolerance policy on corruption in Chandigarh. This is an open-and-shut case of corruption, where no purchase was made, but bills were generated. This reminder (order) clearly depicts that the mastermind of corruption has gone, but it is still running in the veins of the authorities. We will urge to the Vice Chancellor to order a CBI inquiry into all matters of corruption in the PU,” said Davesh Moudgil, former Chandigarh Mayor and PU Fellow.

Timeline

May 13, 2022: A 12-member committee is formed for following UGC guidelines on one-month Yoga Day celebrations.

May 18: The committee unanimously approves the hiring of two yoga instructors for the one-month camp. It also gives its nod for purchasing 2,000 yoga mats at a cost of about Rs 10 lakh.

May 27: It is decided to buy only 600 mats.

November 2: Senior fellow Satya Pal Jain raises issue with the VC office.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian student who had gone to US only 10 days ago shot dead in Chicago, another injured

2
Nation

Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

3
Nation

AK Antony's son questions support for BBC documentary on Gujarat riots, says it sets a dangerous precedent

4
Nation

Digvijaya's remarks on surgical strikes ridiculous, armed forces do not need to give proof: Rahul Gandhi

5
Punjab

Traffic police ASI killed after mini truck hits and drags him in Punjab’s Kapurthala

6
Business

Reliance Jio rolls out 5G services in 50 more cities; several Haryana cities to benefit

7
Nation

MCD House adjourned without electing mayor, deputy mayor

8
Chandigarh

Search operation conducted at Chandigarh District Courts over bomb threat; Army squad to check suspected item

9
Nation

‘Tactfully refuse’: Air India modifies in-flight alcohol service policy

10
Trending

Man throws Rs 10 currency notes from flyover in Bengaluru, causes flutter

Don't Miss

View All
For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar’s record
Sports

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's record

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

Top News

A K Antony's son resigns from all Cong posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary

AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary

AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap resigns following with Bhagwant Mann govt over sacrilege cases probe

Punjab AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap resigns from sacrilege probe panel following differences with Bhagwant Mann govt over probe

No screening of BBC docu at JNU as power, internet cut; students allege stone pelting, stage protest

No screening of BBC documentary at JNU as power, internet cut; students allege stone-pelting, stage protest

Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed

Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed

Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...

Traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar national highway; man dies as two vehicles are hit by rolling boulders

Traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar national highway; man dies as two vehicles are hit by rolling boulders

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to reach the h...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC House dissolved, Rishi appointed administrator

Amritsar MC House dissolved, Sandeep Rishi appointed administrator

Gurjeet Singh Aujla protests outside regional passport office in Amritsar

Traffic police need encroachment-free roads, personnel to regulate flow of traffic

Illegal parking irks commuters in Amritsar

12-year-old Amritsar boy to receive bravery award

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Bomb scare triggers 5-hour search at District Courts in Chandigarh

Bomb scare triggers 5-hour search at District Courts in Chandigarh

Many take it for Republic Day mock drill

Multiple entries pose risk to security at District Courts in Chandigarh

Note sends Panchkula cops into a tizzy

Le Corbusier associate Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi, who built IIM-Bangalore, no more

MCD mayoral poll put off, again

MCD mayoral poll put off, again

L-G directs DDA to reconstruct 'unsafe' houses

Woman stabbed to death at home in daylight robbery

Woman stabbed to death at home in daylight robbery

ASI dragged by mini truck at naka, dies

Did better as councillor than as mayor: Raja

Ash problem unresolved, residents gherao power plant in Nawanshahr

3 held with drugs, pistol, cartridges

Ludhiana MC takes nearly 4 years to cancel smart vending zone project pact

Ludhiana MC takes nearly 4 years to cancel smart vending zone project pact

Ensure dismantling of old layers before recarpeting: Ludhiana Traders

Fire breaks out in cotton shop in Ludhiana

Five peddlers held with heroin, ganja in Ludhiana

17-year-old boy dies by suicide in Ludhiana

Patiala MC issues challans for violating trade licence rules, sale of plastic

Patiala MC issues challans for violating trade licence rules, sale of plastic

Centre's new directives on coal to increase power cost by 20% in Punjab

Patiala district receives 2.2-mm rainfall

Patiala district administration holds Republic Day rehearsal

Blood donation camp held at Bikram college in Patiala