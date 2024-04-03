Removal of escalators spells chaos at Chandigarh Railway Station

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 2

Chandigarh Railway Station has recently become a hotspot for chaos and inconvenience as four escalators, two each at platforms 2&3 and 4&5, were removed. This removal, attributed to ongoing development work at the station, has left passengers grappling with a lack of accessibility and added strain during their travels.

With only four out of eight escalators operational at the entry side of the railway station and another set solely functioning at the exit, commuters are facing significant hurdles navigating the station’s platforms. The absence of these crucial vertical conveyances has resulted in long queues, delays, and frustrations for travellers, particularly during peak hours and when trains arrive or depart.

Passengers are now forced to rely solely on stairs, the solitary means of reaching the platforms. This reliance on manual mobility has exacerbated the congestion and confusion within the station premises, with travelers jostling for space and maneuvering through crowded passageways.

“Waiting in line for the stairs feels like a never-ending ordeal, especially during rush hours. It’s exhausting and time-consuming,” expressed Priya Sharma, a regular commuter. Expressing their grievances, commuters have highlighted the inconvenience caused by the sudden removal of the escalators. Many have voiced their frustration over the lack of prior notice or alternative arrangements to mitigate the impact on their journeys. Some have even raised concerns regarding the safety and accessibility of the station, particularly for elderly or differently abled passengers.

In response to the mounting discontent and operational challenges, authorities have assured the public that the development work at the railway station aims to enhance passenger experience and modernize infrastructure. Under the proposed plans, the station is set to witness a significant upgrade, including the installation of 10 escalators and 30 lifts, a substantial increase from the current provision of only two lifts.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.