Removal of overhead cables: Several lose Internet connection

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 7

Several residents of the city have lost their Internet and landline phone connection due to the snapping of overhead cables and wires by the Municipal Corporation (MC).

A resident of Sector 33, RK Soni, said, “They should be cutting cable wires, not telephone lines. Those who are working from home for international firms are badly hit. I raised the matter with the JE and XEN concerned, but in vain. By the MC’s logic behind the drive to remove the overhead wires, the electricity wires should also be cut.”

A resident of Sector 10 said, “Many residents in our block are a harassed lot as they have lost their broadband connection. The corporation may impose a hefty fine on companies, but should not have let the public suffer. Many residents are dependent on the Internet for studies or professional work.”

A senior MC official said, “Public may take connection from the companies which are legally operating.”

From November 1, the corporation started removing overhead cables/wires across the city as the three-month deadline given to the firms ended.

The civic body has fixed a duty roaster for the next few days. As per the plan, duties have been assigned for the sector-wise removal of cables/wires. As per the norms, no overhead cables and wires are allowed in the city.