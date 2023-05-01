Removal of weed, plastic waste from Sukhna Choe begins

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 30

The UT Forest Department has started the process of cleaning the Sukhna Choe ahead of monsoon.

An official said a Rs 1.37-crore tender had been floated. The work includes removal of polythene waste and weed to ensure a smooth flow of water.

The official said the work would be completed before monsoon. Cleaning would be carried out in the area (Mani Majra block) under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department while the remaining part would be cleaned by the Engineering Department.

When the water level in the Sukhna Lake reaches the danger mark, its floodgates are opened. The water is released into the choe. Last year, the water level in the Sukhna had reached close to the danger mark several times, forcing the department to open the floodgates.

If the cleaning work is not taken up, it could lead to flooding of the Baltana area of Mohali district.

On August 23, 2020, the excess water released from the Sukhna had wreaked havoc on Baltana and other parts of Zirakpur. A police post, marriage palaces, a municipal park, dairies and the cremation ground were inundated.

After passing through the city, the choe merges into the Ghaggar river near Zirakpur.