Remove loose, overhanging cables by October, operators told

Chandigarh, August 24

With clusters of overhanging cables and loose wires crisscrossing poles, trees and other structures in different parts of the city, the local Municipal Corporation has now set October deadline for the firms to remove these.

“Three months i.e. up to October have been granted to cable operators to remove these on their own,” stated MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

As per law, such violations can attract a penalty of Rs 10,000. Further, these cables/wires are to be removed at the risk and cost of the company or operators concerned.

The civic body claims to have removed overhanging cables and wires in Sectors 25, 32, 41, 42, 44, 47, 51, 52 (Electricity Colony), 55, 61, Burail, Ram Darbar and Industrial Area, Phases-I and II. However, cables can still be found in these sectors.

“A large number of cables has been tied to electricity poles in our sector. It pose a serious risk. Despite complaints, officials have chosen to look the other way,” said Aspinder Kaur Daisy, secretary, Residents’ Welfare Society, Sector 44.

The cables cause unwarranted inconvenience to general public and are a threat to their safety. These also frequently trigger mild fire incidents, which at times lead to loss of life, property, and sudden accidents.

“The authorities have been making tall claims, but cables are not being removed. Besides posing risk to the lives of people, these are an eyesore,” says Mahender Kumar, a resident of Sector 30.

