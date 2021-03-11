Remove violations in 7 days or face demolition, Chandigarh Housing Board to allottees

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

Taking a serious note of illegal constructions carried out in houses in Sector 41-A, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has directed the allottees to remove the violations and rectify their units within seven days, failing which a demolition drive will be undertaken at the risk and cost of the persons concerned.

Notice to violators In a notice issued to the violators, the CHB stated that a demolition drive to remove unauthorised constructions/violations in the duplex houses in Sector 41-A would be carried out in compliance with the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

After a survey, the CHB has summarised the unauthorised constructions having serious structural stability issues as those ground floor units where blatant violations have been made by way of removing essential load bearing walls thereby affecting the structural stability of the dwelling unit; those first floor dwelling units where additional storey at third floor level have been raised as the existing foundations have not been designed to withstand the load of additional storey; those first floor dwelling units where construction over the cantilever portion at the first/second floor have been made/where construction has been made at second floor level, fully covered, thus loading the 9”x9” column that has been designed for original loading and is not able to take any additional load; and those first floor dwelling units where construction in back terrace without raising load bearing wall from ground floor level have been made.

Directing the allottees to remove the violations within seven days, the CHB stated that in case the demolition drive was to be carried out by the Board, there was every possibility that adjoining structures may also get damaged.

“Hence, it is in the interest of the allottees to undertake the exercise at their own to minimise the loss/damages,” stated the CHB.

In the past, some allottees whose structures were to be demolished have been found to be deliberately absent from their dwelling units and had locked the premises to avoid action. It is hereby clarified that in case any such allottee is found not present at the time of the demolition drive, the dwelling unit concerned would be opened in the police presence and video recording would also be carried out, besides making an inventory of the movable items belonging to the allottee, which would be handed over to them subsequently, stated the CHB.

