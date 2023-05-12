Removing RDF from Dadu Majra dump another challenge for Chandigarh MC

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 11

Though the Municipal Corporation, through an agency, got 5 lakh metric tonne (MT) of legacy waste disposed of at the Dadu Majra dumping ground in January, removing 12,000 MT of refuse-derived fuel (RDF), produced during biomining, is another challenge to reclaim the entire 20 acres of land. The MC has set July as the deadline for the same.

After getting physical possession of the land, the corporation has planned to set up a new waste processing plant at the site. This garbage, which has been lying at the dumping ground for over 20 years (before 2005) was bio-mined.

The Rs 33-crore legacy waste mining project was inaugurated in December 2019 by then Punjab Governor and UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore. While the work was proposed to be finished within 18 months, the completion of the project, which was allocated to Nagpur-based SMS Limited, got delayed.

The corporation had been dumping garbage in the Dadu Majra ground for over a decade. Two waste dumps of 5 lakh MT and 7.67 lakh MT had come up on 20 acres and 8 acres, respectively. The bio-remediation of the legacy waste of 5 lakh MT has been completed and a portion of the RDF is needed to be removed.

The second phase of bio-mining of 7.67 lakh MT of waste is being carried out by Aakanksha Enterprises and Rekart Innovations Private Limited at a cost of Rs 67.96 crore. The Centre had allocated Rs 28.50 crore under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 to the city, of which Rs 11.36 crore has been received. The remaining Rs 44 crore is to be spent by the MC from the Capital Head Solid Waste Management. The MC House will take up the matter of approval of Rs 44 crore for the project at its meeting scheduled for Saturday.

