Rent fixation panel okays lease money for fire training institute

Mohali, October 30
In a major development to pave the way for the setting up of the Punjab Fire Training Institute at Lalru, the price and rent fixation committee led by Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain approved the lease money in the presence of Derabassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa today.
The committee also gave consent to approve the lease money for the proposed 20 Verka booth sites in Zirakpur, Banur, Kurali and Dera Bassi.
The 20-acre site for setting up the institute would fetch dedicated annual income to the Urban Local Body of Lalru with an annual enhancement of five per cent each year. The lease money had been decided as per the formula set by the Local Government Department.
The case pertaining to decide the lease money for the site for sub tehsil complex would be sent to the Punjab Government for final take. Similarly, the issue of deciding lease money for proposed site for setting up a degree college at Banur was also taken in the meeting and soon it will be decided.
MLA Randhawa, while pushing up the cases of sub tehsil complex at Zirakpur and degree college at Banur, asked the DC to take a final call on these two issues too.
