Rental housing award for Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The UT Administration has received the award for the best performing UT for implementation of the Affordable Rental Housing Scheme. UT Adviser Dharam Pal received the award from the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs at the India Urban Conclave at Rajkot. The Chandigarh Housing Board implemented the Affordable Rental Housing Complexes Scheme, allowing renting out of small flats to migrant labourers and urban poor. TNS

GGDSD, PU win fencing titles

Chandigarh: GGDSD College, Sector 32, and Panjab University Campus have won titles in the Panjab University Inter-College Fencing Tournament. In the men’s category, the Sector 32 team won the title while PU Campus finished second and SGGS Khalsa College, Mahilpur, third. In the women’s event, PU Campus claimed the top spot, followed by Guru Nanak College, Narangwal, Ludhiana, and GGDSD College at third. TNS

Cricket trials on October 21

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Women Cricket Association will organise trials to select a local women’s team for the Junior National Women’s Cricket Tournament. The trials will be conducted at Dev Samaj College, Sector 45, on October 21 (3 pm). Only Chandigarh players, born on or after September 1, 1994, can participate in the trials. TNS

Weightlifting gold for Ananya

Mohali: Weightlifter Ananya, a student of The Gurukul School, Zirakpur, has won the third gold in the Khedan Watan Diya, Punjab, at Sunam. She won gold by lifting 110 kg in the girls’ U-10 age group. TNS

Rowing Assn office-bearers

Chandigarh: Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu, senior advocate and former advocate-general of Punjab, has been re-elected president of the Chandigarh Rowing Association for the term 2022-26. Rajiv Sharma, an advocate, has been re-elected honorary secretary and Surinder Chaudhary treasurer.