Mohali: Repair underway, Mubarikpur causeway closed for traffic

Mohali, December 6

The Mubarikpur causeway has been closed temporarily for traffic as repair work began on it on Monday. The traffic was partially moving on it till today, but the approach to it has now been barricaded. However, commuters are still finding ways to avoid taking a detour.

PWD officials said it would take at least two weeks to complete the repair work. As a result, commuters would have to take long detours to reach Dhakoli and Dera Bassi. Local residents have to use the national highway, making it more arduous and time consuming for them.

“The repair work should be carried out quickly as the barricade is leading to long queues and traffic jam here. Taking a long route is time consuming and an inconvenience,” said Balyogi, a Dera Bassi resident, who commutes on the stretch to Dhakoli for work.

One side of the foundation of the causeway was swept away in the raging Ghaggar river in July. A 50-ft breach had left the route in tatters. On August 14, as heavy downpours again battered the region, connectivity on the Dhakoli-Mubarikpur road snapped.

It was restored later but the road condition here has been miserable. Near the causeway, a mound of dug-up earth in the middle of road leads to two-wheelers losing balance and falling at night in the absence of streetlight.

