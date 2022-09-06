Chandigarh: Repair work begins at Sector 23 all-weather pool

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, September 5

The UT Engineering Department has finally started repair work at the Sector 23 all-weather swimming pool, which has been lying shut since April 1.

Work expected to complete in two months The construction work is expected to complete in two months and, if everything goes smoothly, the pool will be opened on its usual time. — An official, UT Engineering Department

The winter session at the city’s only all-weather swimming pool, which runs under the UT Sports Department, usually starts from the second week of November.

“The construction work is expected to complete in two months and, if everything goes smoothly, the pool will be opened on its usual time,” said a senior functionary of the department.

Annually, the Sector 23 all-weather pool opens in the month of November. Since the repair work started only few days ago, the pool is now likely to operated by November-end, claimed sources.

“The total budget of the repair work is around Rs 32 lakh. The repair includes changing drainage system with concrete walls, repair of plant room, replacing bathroom tiles and makeover of the reception area. Changing drainage system is among the major jobs,” said an official of the Engineering Department.

In the absence of a 50m pool in Chandigarh, the Sector 23 centre becomes an important hub for professional swimmers, especially in winters. Besides this facility, only Panjab University has an all-weather pool, which only remains open for professional swimmers.

“The problem occurred due to extension of tree roots located adjoining the pool building. Experts are trying to find out a permanent solution for this problem,” said a worker.

As per the actual plan, the department had to build three extra changing rooms for men and extension in the women’s changing rooms. It was also planned to build a gym for professional swimmers inside the arena. However, only repair work is being carried for the time being.

Constructed in 1962, the swimming pool manages over 300 members and over 40 swimmers, the highest in comparison to other swimming pools in the city both in winters and summers. The pool, which functions both in winters and summers, was not opened this April, when others local pools were opened for the summer session.