Replace vehicle's brake system free of cost, says consumer commission

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, March 14

The State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, Chandigarh,

has directed Ford India and a dealer to replace the entire brake system of a vehicle free of

cost and pay Rs33,000 to a consumer towards costs of litigation.

Manish Grover, a consumer, filed a complaint through counsel Gurminder Singh Phull before

the commission after he faced problems in the vehicle’s brake system several times.

In the complaint, Manish said he purchased a Ford Endeavour vehicle from AB Motors Private Limited, Industrial Area, here, on August 14, 2017, for Rs29,39,000. In December 2017, he started facing problems with the brakes of the vehicle. The vehicle was sent to the dealer, who fixed the fault by replacing its brakes.

The vehicle was again taken to the dealer for similar problem after a few days. The dealer changed the brake system and raised a bill of Rs7,176 as some parts were not covered in warranty.

After some time, he again encountered the similar problem in the vehicle. He again took the vehicle to the dealer. This time, pad brake was changed against payment.

The vehicle started giving problems pertaining to brakes. It was sent to the dealer for repair. After carrying out necessary repairs, the dealer generated a bill of Rs23,722.

Alleging deficiency in service, the complainant sought a refund of the

cost of the vehicle and expenditures incurred on the repairs carried out several times.

In their reply, the company and the dealer denied all charges. They said front disc brake was replaced under warranty and kit brake lining, which was a wearable part, was billed as the warranty did not cover parts that were subject to normal wear and tear. They also said the vehicle was purchased for commercial purpose and the complainant was the business entity.

After hearing the arguments, the commission rejected the demand of refund of entire cost of the vehicle, but allowed the complaint partly.

The commission directed the company and the dealer to replace the entire brake system of the vehicle, though it may not be covered under warranty,

as a one-time measure free of cost and pay Rs33,000 to the complainant towards cost of the present proceedings.