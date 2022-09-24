Death at PU Dental Hospital: Report sought from Chandigarh SSP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 23

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission took a suo motu cognisance of the incident of a 30-year-old woman, who died while undergoing a minor operation for tooth extraction at Panjab University’s Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, here, recently.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, member of the Punjab State Human Rights Commission, has sought a report from the SSP, Chandigarh, who may look into the complaint and submit the report before the next date of hearing on December 1.

Police officials said the patient’s body was shifted to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, for post-mortem examination.

