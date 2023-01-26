Republic Day: Chandigarh to honour 41

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 25

For rendering outstanding services in various fields, 41 individuals and associations will be felicitated with commendation certificate during the Republic Day function tomorrow. The certificates will be given away by UT Adviser Dharam Pal.

Those to be feted for meritorious service include Squadron Leader Amit Tiwari, ADC to Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, Dr Sudesh Kumar Arya, Department of Ophthalmology, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Dr Vandana Mohan, District Family Welfare Officer, Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, Vishal Singh Verma, senior assistant, AYUSH, UT, Monika Thukral, senior scale stenographer, Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET), Sector 26, Gurjinder Singh, senior assistant, CCET, Dr Punam Agarwal, Principal, Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50, Mandeep Yadav, Balwinder Singh, Richa Sharma and Nitin Kumar Sahu, all senior assistants at UT Secretariat, Kuldeep Singh, driver, UT Secretariat, Sachin, Assistant District Attorney, Law and Prosecution Department, Sanjeev Kohli, senior civil defence instructor, DC office, Abhishek Verma, steno typist, DC office, Vinod Kumar, senior assistant, Estate Office, Rakesh Singh Rawat, secretary, State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Deepak Jain, architect, Department of Urban Planning, Bramh Swaroop, Indian Red Cross Society, Deepak Manchanda, manager (Administration & Finance), Tourism Department, Nalini Banga, superintendent(O)-cum-accountant, State Agricultural Marketing Board, Sandeep Bhardwaj, senior assistant-cum-staff officer to Director General of Police (DGP), Mukesh Kumar, steno, DGP office, Sukhwinder Singh, project director, Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST), Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy, Balwinder Singh, block forest officer, Department of Forests and Wildlife, and Jiten Kumar, programmer, office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

Among those to be honoured for social service are Vikram Bawa, a resident of Sector 44, Rohit Kumar, a resident of Burail, Sector 45, Indian Medical Association, IMA Complex, Sector 35-B; Vishvas Foundation, Sector 9, Panchkula, Rama Rani Matharu, a resident of Sector 37-C, Rameshwar Dass Goyal, a resident of Sector 42-B and Jasbeer Kaur, a resident of Sector 7-B.

In the field of public service, the awardees are Atul Kumar Rai, Medical Superintendent, PGIMER, Sarvpriya Nirmohi, a resident of Sector 17, Panchkula, and Laxmikant Tewari, senior radiographic technician-cum- radiological safety officer, GMCH.

Meanwhile, Paramvir Singh, a weightlifter, and Punya Handa, an athlete, will be awarded for their contributions in the field of sports.

Mohali Admn to felicitate 53 today

Mohali: The district administration will felicitate 53 persons for their meritorious service during the Republic Day function on Thursday. Among the notable awardees are Bharatnatyam exponent Suchitra Mittra, social workers Swaranjit Singh, Lions Club, Mohali, Sachin Nilma, Malkit Singh and Krishan Kumar Saini, philanthropist Arun Raghav, Dr Manishi Bansal for cancer awareness, shooter Arjun Babuta, hockey players Ravneet Singh, Pardeep Singh and Navdeep Singh, swimmers Chahat Arora and Jasnoor Kaur and gymnast Tamanna Sharma. tns

