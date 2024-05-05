Research on solution to environmental pollution

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 4

The faculty at Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University has achieved a significant milestone with the research on ‘carbon nanomaterials’ as a solution to address environmental pollution. The head of the chemistry department, Dr Rahul Badru, said his article, “Tailored carbon nanomaterials for enhancing photo catalytic degradation of polyaromatic hydrocarbons,” has been published in the journal ‘Progress in Materials Science’, with an impact factor of 37.4.

He said the article discusses how various carbon-based materials can remove harmful chemicals such as polyaromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). He said PAHs pose a serious threat to both the environment and human health, making their removal a top priority.

Dr Badru said scientists across the globe have been studying ways to clean up PAH pollution using different methods. He said one promising approach is using carbon materials such as graphene, carbon nanotubes, and others mentioned, which can be effective in using light to break down PAHs. These carbon-based materials are seen as hopeful solutions for dealing with PAH pollution.

