Reservations for jobs under sports quota as per rules: Chandigarh Police

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, November 4

After a long wait of decades, the Chandigarh Police has finally announced direct recruitment of sportspersons in the force under ‘Group C’ (sports quota). However, some reservations under the sports quota based on the caste and financial background of the candidates have raised many eyebrows.

The department recently advertised 45 temporary posts of constable (executive) under the sports quota. Out of the total vacancies, 20 are meant for those from the general category (11 males, seven females and two ex-servicemen), nine for people belonging to scheduled castes (five males, three females and one ex-serviceman), 12 for people from other backward classes (seven males, four females and one ex-serviceman) and four for those hailing from economically weaker sections (three males and one female). Since there has never been any kind of reservation for the selection of teams or individuals in sports for representing any department or the nation, the move has been met with a mixed response from experts.

“We have followed the recruitment rules. We have to follow the rules for the recruitment procedure. There is nothing beyond the rules,” asserted Superintendent of Police (Crime, Intelligence and Headquarters) Ketan Bansal.

As per the order issued in this regard, the vacancies are to be filled up through direct recruitment as per the government policy and guidelines issued from time to time. Currently, the position of reservation for ‘Group C’ posts in UT Chandigarh is vertical (for scheduled caste candidates: 18%, OBC: 7% and EWS: 10%) and horizontal (for ex-servicemen: 10% and women: 33%).

“The reservation is only limited to age relaxations. The same has been extended to the wards of police personnel,” said a former national-level kho-kho player. He added, “The candidates have to clear the physical test. The scores for achievements in sports will be given on the basis of merit.”

During a race competition (physical test), those up to 35 years of age have to complete the 1600m run in 390 seconds (for males). Besides, females have to cover 800m in 270 seconds. Likewise, those above 40 years of age have to cover the 1600m distance in 600 seconds (for males) and 800m in 390 seconds (females). The same stands for other criteria (long jump and high jump.