Reshuffle in Panjab University, Chandigarh

Chandigarh, January 17
The office of the Vice Chancellor, Panjab University, has effected a major reshuffle among officials, a day after former Vice Chancellor Raj Kumar resigned from the post.
Prof Renu Vig, who is now officiating Vice Chancellor, appointed Prof Krishan Kumar, from the University Institute of Engineering Technology, as secretary to the Vice Chancellor. Also, assistant registrars Rajan Sharma and Jasmeer Singh have been shifted to the conduct branch. Inder Mohan, Surjit Singh, Narinder Pal Singh, Ravinder Kumar and Rishi Kant have been appointed at the various offices.
