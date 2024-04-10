Chandigarh resident duped by cyber con

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A Sector 44 resident has reported that a person sent him a link on her mobile phone on April 5 regarding the redeeming of reward points expiring soon on her SBI account. After clicking on the link, Rs 49,500 was debited from her account in two transactions. A case under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the cybercrime police station. TNS

3 arrested for clash at village

Chandigarh: The police have arrested three persons and booked three others in a case of attempt to murder and rioting at Khudda-ali-Sher village on April 6. Kalyan Singh, Nirmal Singh and Balkar Singh, all residents of Khudda-ali-Sher, have been arrested for allegedly attacking a woman and her family with sticks and axes on April 6. The complainant was admitted to the GMSH-16. A case under Sections 323, 307 and 34 of the IPC has been registered. In a cross-FIR, Kalyan Singh alleged that Onkar Singh, Parminder Singh, Paramjit Singh and others attacked him and his family members near his residence. TNS

Woman held with heroin

Mohali: The police have arrested a Phase 11 resident with 100 gm heroin near the PCA Stadium in Phase 9 on Monday. A team of the STF and the Phase 8 police arrested the suspect. She was produced before the court and remanded in police custody. TNS

Illegal hookahs seized, 2 held

Panchkula: The police seized seven hookahs and arrested the manager, Rohit and the cashier, Suresh from a nightclub. A case has been registered.

Police recover Rs 40k Poppy husk

Panchkula: The CM flying squad recovered poppy husk worth Rs 40,000 from a residence in the Raipur Rani area on Tuesday. A case has been registered against the owner of the house, Jagpal Singh under the NDPS Act.

Nurpur youth booked for rape

Mohali: A Nurpur youth, Akshay Kumar has been booked for raping a girl by lacing her drink with sedatives on July 17, 2023. The girl alleged the suspect called her to a Sector 80 hotel in July and raped her by intoxicating her. When she narrated the incident to her parents, they lodged a complaint with the police, and a zero FIR was sent to the Sohana police station.

