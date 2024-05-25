Chandigarh resident duped of Rs 3.66 crore

Chandigarh: A fraudster has duped a resident Sector 49 on the pretext of stock investment. Surinder Kumar Thakur reported that he was included in a WhatsApp group, namely “P15 Stock Market Exchange Club”, by an unidentified person. He gave into the lure of high returns on stock investment and ended up losing a total of Rs 3.66 crore, which he deposited between February 16 and March 23. A case has been registered . TNS
Auto driver hurt in road accident
Chandigarh: An auto driver has been injured in an accident. Munshi Ram of Khuda ali Sher village reported his auto was hit by a CTU bus at the Sector 14/15 light point. He sustained injuries and was admitted to the GMSH,iSector 16. A case against the CTU driver Parmjeet Singh has been registered.
