Resident of Balongi booked for stabbing

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 3

The police have booked a resident of Balongi, Souvik Das, on the charge of stabbing his neighbour, Mohit Baghel, on November 30.

The complainant reported that the suspect stabbed him in the stomach and arm after an altercation. The victim was admitted to the GMCH-32. A case under Sections 307 and 506 of the IPC was registered at the Balongi police station on Friday.

Man killed in accident

Car driver Sukhpal Singh of Ludhiana has been booked for driving recklessly and hitting Dilbara Singh of Kharar during a marriage on Friday. Dilbara was rushed to the Phase-6 Civil Hospital where he died. On a complaint by a resident of Khanna, Gurmeet Singh, a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered at the Sadar Kharar police station.