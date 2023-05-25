Resident of Maloya gets 15-year RI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

Special Court, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), has sentenced Sarwan Khan (36), a resident of Maloya, to 15-year rigorous imprisonment in a case registered four years ago.

The police arrested the accused on September 11, 2019, with 25 Buprenorphine injections (2 ml each) and 25 Pheniramine maleate injections (10 ml each) at Sector 39 here.

The accused failed to justify the reasons for keeping the banned injections.

Meanwhile, the special court has acquitted Kulwinder Singh in a separate case registered against him under the NDPS Act five years ago. The police had arrested the accused in 2018 allegedly with 11 gram of heroin. Yadvinder Singh Sandhu, counsel for the accused, argued that the accused was falsely implicated in the case. He said the prosecution had failed to prove the charges.