Resident of Mohali wins Rs 2.5-crore lottery

Mohali, November 21
Mohali resident Vinod Sharma, a theatre artiste, who has worked in Punjabi and Hindi films, has won a lottery of Rs 2.5 crore. He bought a ticket of “Diwali Bumper” and won the first prize on November 18.
Sharma had been persistently buying lottery tickets for the past 40 years “for a hobby”. He bought the “Diwali Bumper” ticket at Phase 2, Mohali. Sharma has worked in many serials and films, including Ajay Devgan-starrer “Diljale”, along with Jaspal Bhatti.
“I consider it as a blessing of my father who is more than 100 years of age. My wife was so happy. I went to the lottery office with my friend. I have not yet thought how I would spend the money,” he said.
Sharma said he had missed lottery prize several times either by a digit or an alphabet.
