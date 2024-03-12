Residents blame officials for slow pace of STP work

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 11

A group of Nayagaon residents alleged that senior Punjab Government officials have been delaying the installation of the sewage treatment plant in the Naya Gaon area.

Addressing mediapersons, Krishan Yadav said, “An STP was to be set up near Nada Bridge at a cost of Rs 28 crore in 2011, and a year later, it was relocated to Kumaon Colony at a cost of Rs 43 crore. In 2016, it was proposed to be set up away from the Patiala Ki Rao rivulet at a cost of Rs 73 crore. On February 21, for the fourth time, it was proposed to be set up at Parch, three kilometres away from the Naya Gaon MC, at a cost of Rs 100 crore.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali