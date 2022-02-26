Residents' body pitches for use of Sec 13 in official correspondence

Chandigarh, February 25
Col Gursewak Singh (retd), president, RWA-MHC, Sector 13, along with SA Qureshi, general secretary, presented a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh on two long-standing issues of replacement of water supply pipes from MPLAD funds and use of nomenclature Sector 13 in official correspondence as well as signage.
The RWA president said despite the Municipal Corporation having forwarded an estimate for the laying of new water pipes in Modern Housing Complex to the DC office, the final sanction is not forthcoming. The DC said the delay was because the final concurrence from the MP was awaited.
On the use Sector-13 nomenclature, the DC said suitable instructions were being issued to all.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister
Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...
First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory
India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...
First Air India evacuation flight departs from Bucharest with 219 Indians; second flight on course
The airline's second evacuation flight departs from Delhi at...
India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...
Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi
PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...