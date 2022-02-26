Residents' body pitches for use of Sec 13 in official correspondence

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 25

Col Gursewak Singh (retd), president, RWA-MHC, Sector 13, along with SA Qureshi, general secretary, presented a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh on two long-standing issues of replacement of water supply pipes from MPLAD funds and use of nomenclature Sector 13 in official correspondence as well as signage.

The RWA president said despite the Municipal Corporation having forwarded an estimate for the laying of new water pipes in Modern Housing Complex to the DC office, the final sanction is not forthcoming. The DC said the delay was because the final concurrence from the MP was awaited.

On the use Sector-13 nomenclature, the DC said suitable instructions were being issued to all.