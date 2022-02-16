Chandigarh: Colony No. 4 residents booked for assault

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have booked a few Colony No. 4 residents for rioting and assault. Sumit of Daria village alleged that Raja Bihari, Kuldeep, Paras, Mota, Rashid Billa, Pawan, Pardun, Bedi and Gopi attacked him and his friends. TNS

Mani Majra man duped of Rs 69K

Chandigarh: An unknown person allegedly duped a Mani Majra resident, Jaspreet Singh, of Rs69,097 on the pretext of booking an air ticket from Delhi to Toronto. A case has been registered. TNS

UT Administrator releases book

Chandigarh: UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit released a book entitled "Delineation of Health and Health System: Mechanistic Approach of Covid-19", compiled by Prof (Dr) RC Sobti (retd), former Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University, and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedker University (Central) Lucknow; his associates, Dr Dhalla from Canada, DR Watanabe from Japan and Dr Aastha Sobti from Lund University, Sweden. Dr Sobti is at present a senior scientist with the Indian National Science Academy. TNS

Training programme

Chandigarh: The University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Panjab University, inaugurated a one-week web faculty training school under the initiative of UGC Networking Resource Centre (UGC-NRC) on "Emerging Trends and Alternatives in Pharmacological Research" for pharma faculty and researchers across the country. A total of 147 participants were selected for training from among 172 applicants from India and two from abroad. TNS

Yoga session on 'Surya Namaskar'

Ishwar Singh Duhan, Inspector General, ITBP, performs yoga.

Chandigarh: A yoga session on "Surya Namaskar" was organised at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force's Basic Training Centre (BTC) at Bhanu, near here, by the Haryana Yogasan Sports Association in collaboration with the District Yogasan Sports Association, on Tuesday. The programme began with lighting of the lamp by Santosh Duhan, Mentor, Himveer Wives Welfare Association, BTC. The event was part of the Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of Independence.