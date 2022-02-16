Chandigarh: Colony No. 4 residents booked for assault

Chandigarh: The police have booked a few Colony No. 4 residents for rioting and assault. Sumit of Daria village alleged that Raja Bihari, Kuldeep, Paras, Mota, Rashid Billa, Pawan, Pardun, Bedi and Gopi attacked him and his friends. TNS
Mani Majra man duped of Rs 69K
Chandigarh: An unknown person allegedly duped a Mani Majra resident, Jaspreet Singh, of Rs69,097 on the pretext of booking an air ticket from Delhi to Toronto. A case has been registered. TNS
UT Administrator releases book
Chandigarh: UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit released a book entitled "Delineation of Health and Health System: Mechanistic Approach of Covid-19", compiled by Prof (Dr) RC Sobti (retd), former Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University, and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedker University (Central) Lucknow; his associates, Dr Dhalla from Canada, DR Watanabe from Japan and Dr Aastha Sobti from Lund University, Sweden. Dr Sobti is at present a senior scientist with the Indian National Science Academy. TNS
Training programme
Chandigarh: The University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Panjab University, inaugurated a one-week web faculty training school under the initiative of UGC Networking Resource Centre (UGC-NRC) on "Emerging Trends and Alternatives in Pharmacological Research" for pharma faculty and researchers across the country. A total of 147 participants were selected for training from among 172 applicants from India and two from abroad. TNS
Yoga session on 'Surya Namaskar'
Chandigarh: A yoga session on "Surya Namaskar" was organised at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force's Basic Training Centre (BTC) at Bhanu, near here, by the Haryana Yogasan Sports Association in collaboration with the District Yogasan Sports Association, on Tuesday. The programme began with lighting of the lamp by Santosh Duhan, Mentor, Himveer Wives Welfare Association, BTC. The event was part of the Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of Independence.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens
Putin ready for talks with West
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...
Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end truckers' protest
For past two weeks, scores of protesters in trucks and other...
Red Fort accused Deep Sidhu dies in mishap
Accident occurred around 8.30 pm near Pipli Toll Plaza