Residents booked for power theft

Chandigarh: Over a year after the UT Electricity Department conducted a drive to check electricity theft at the Sector 25 rehabilitation colony, the UT police have booked several residents for stealing electricity through “kundi” connections. On a complaint of Sanjeev Kumar Garg, SDO, Electricity Department, a case has been registered under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2013. TNS

Mobile phone, purse stolen

Chandigarh: A resident of Sector 25, Birble Bhandari, reported that two unknown persons stole a mobile phone and a purse containing documents and ATM cards from his picket at a park in Sector 46. The police have registered a case at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Woman’s purse with Rs50K stolen

Chandigarh: A woman’s purse containing Rs50,000 was allegedly stolen by three unknown women during the Rose Festival. The complainant, a resident of Sector 38 (West), had come to Rose Garden in Sector 16 when her purse was stolen. The police were informed following which a case was registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

Football: SBBS, Khiala, log win

Chandigarh: SBBS FA, Khiala, defeated Football Academy, Paldi, by a solitary goal in the ongoing 59th All-India Principal Harbhajan Singh Memorial Football Tournament at SGGS Khalsa College, Mahilpur. Surjit scored the only goal of the match in the 32nd minute. Delhi FC, meanwhile, won their second match of the tournament by registering a 2-0 win over Techtro Swades United Football Club, Una. Karandeep Singh netted the first goal in the 32nd minute, followed by Laiwang Bohham’s strike in the 56th minute. MLU DAV College, Phagwara, edge past SGGS Khalsa College, Mahilpur, in a tie-breaker finish match. Harman put the hosts ahead in the 22nd minute. However, Ardeep levelled the score in the 77th minute. In penalties, the Phagwara outfit registered a 6-5 victory. TNS

Boxing c’ship to begin next month

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association (CABA) conducted its annual general body meeting for years 2020 and 2021 at GGDSD College, Sector 32. Activities and achievements of the association were appreciated by the affiliated unit representatives as most of the boxers won medals at the national and international level. All items of the agenda were discussed with due deliberations and approved unanimously. It was emphasised to make efforts to increase the number of competitions for boxers to provide competitive environment and experience and refresher course/seminars for coaches and referees to improve their efficiency. It was also decided to conduct sub-junior boys and girls boxing championship in the second week of March. TNS

Session on automation

Chandigarh: A session on automation in manufacturing was held at the Department of Mechanical, Aryans College of Engineering. Dr BS Pabla, Professor, National Institute of Technical Teachers Training & Research, addressed polytechnic & diploma students and faculty members. Pabla highlighted the scope of mechanical engineering for developing new technologies for a number of industries, including transport, healthcare, construction and robotics.