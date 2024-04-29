Residents complain facing problem during IPL matches at Mullanpur

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, April 28

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) has already shifted conducting showpiece events from Sector 63 Mohali to Mullanpur, but local residents facing trouble during such events still persists.

Whenever PCA hosts matches at IS Bindra PCA Stadium (Mohali), the residents residing nearby face many troubles regarding entry to their locality, huge rush of spectators and parking woes. The same situation still persists, but his time for the residents living nearby Maharaha Yadavindra International Stadium, Mullanpur that recently hosted five Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

“While buying a house in New Chandigarh, we were of the view that the Mullanpur stadium will be a significant landmark for the area, acting as an asset to the development. However, it turned out to be more of a hassle. During match days, both ends of the road are sealed. Our society is located in the middle of the two approaching roads (towards the stadium) and we practically lost access to it during all these days. Reaching our houses turns into a battle of navigating through the traffic and pleading with the police to let us through. It is a cause of substantial inconvenience to the residents,” said Surinder Sharma, President, RWA Omaxe Cassia New Chandigarh.

The residents also demanded that the police and administrative officials should come up with a solution to avoid any hassle in further matches. “The traffic was poorly regulated. The parking space was not adequate enough to accommodate the inflow of cars resulting in chaotic and disorganised parking. The lack of traffic management leads to kilometer-long jams that take hours to clear. This is a huge disruption to the mobility of people living in nearby societies,” said Ajay Bhardwaj, General Secretary of the same society.

The residents appealed to the SSP traffic police to install traffic light junctions on the road coming from Phase 1 to the stadium.

“Poor management and inadequate planning have caused inconvenience to the people living nearby. During match days, surrounding roads are clogged with traffic, making it a challenge for residents to navigate through,” said another local resident.

