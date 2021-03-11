Residents find service at new clinics 'hassle-free'

Residents find service at new clinics 'hassle-free'

A patient being examined at the Aam Aadmi Clinic in Phase 5, Mohali, on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Vicky

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Zirakpur, August 17

As many as 94 patients visited the Aam Aadmi Clinic in Phase 5 here today.

Officials said mostly, elderly, women and children consulted the doctor at the facility in connection with their ailments. There were several cases of viral fever among children. Some of them had come with complaints of diarrhoea.

Dr Parul Gugnani, incharge, said, “It has been noticed that Covid-recovered patients, particularly elderly, are experiencing weakness and anxiety.”

On August 15, the day 14 Aam Aadmi Clinics were opened in the district, as many as 401 patients had visited the facilities, while the next day, 777 patients consulted doctors at these clinics.

The Aam Aadmi Clinics are paperless with every step of treatment being registered in the interconnected computer tablets of receptionist, doctor and pharmacist. Only the prescription slip is handed over to the patient.

The database is being stored in a central location so that a patient can approach any of the existing clinics anywhere and her/his data can be retrieved confidentially.

Sector 70 resident Manjeet Kaur said, “I had come out of the clinic with medicines in just 30 minutes. It was a good experience without any hassle.”

Phase 5 resident Sukhjeet Singh said, “The atmosphere is light and there is not much rush here. Good thing is medicine is also given here for free.”

14 in Mohali district

Phase 5 in Mohali, Dehar village, Premnagar Mohalla and Kaali Mata Mandir in Lalru, Lehli village, Dappar, Peer muchalla in Zirakpur, Saidpura and Mirpur in Dera Bassi, Lakhnaur, Kansal in Nayagaon, Chhajjumajra in Kharar, Jandpur in Gharuan and Hallqa Road in Banur

41Tests, including BP, sugar level, lipid profile, LFT, uric acid, thyroid profile, ELISA, haemoglobin content among others done at Aam Aadmi Clinics

78 Number of medicines available for various ailments

