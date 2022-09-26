Mohali residents hail naming of airport after Bhagat Singh

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 25

With the announcement of Chandigarh Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh by PM Narendra Modi today, Mohali residents have welcomed the move.

Mohali residents and various political outfits expressed happiness and said that it was a long-pending demand. Residents said the martyr's name represents the aspirations and feelings of the Punjabi community. Anandpur Sahib MP Manish tewari tweeted, "My letter to @narendramodi @PMOIndia on 25th October 2019 to rename Chandigarh Airport situated in Mohali as Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Airport, Chandigarh, (Mohali). I have been pursuing the matter since May 2019, raised it in Parliament. Glad @PMOIndia acceded to the request."

#anandpur sahib #Mohali #narendra modi