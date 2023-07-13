Residents harried lot as tomato, cauliflower rates continue to soar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 12

Vegetable prices continue to soar amid a shortage of supply in Chandigarh. The price of kitchen staple tomato is ruling high at around Rs 250 to Rs 300 per kg. The cost of cauliflower is also hovering in the same range.

“The supply is very limited. Residents should expect a further spike in the prices of these two vegetables in the days to come,” warned Deepak, a vegetable wholesaler. “The supply has been disrupted due to the recent damage to crops and the closure of certain routes, thanks to the incessant downpour.”

It is not just tomatoes that are not available anymore, markets have also run out of an alternative, the ready-made tomato puree. “The stock of tomato puree is almost over across all major local outlets. Due to the unavailability and the skyrocketing price of tomatoes, many residents had taken to buying tomato puree. However, now, with no supply of tomatoes, the stock of the ready-made tomato puree has also been hit. Wholesaler vendors are ready to shell out any amount for it, but even the companies are helpless,” rued Arun, a grocery vendor.

“Tomatoes have disappeared from the kitchen and the perishable is unlikely to be back anytime soon. The vendors and consumers are both concerned. The growers have been badly affected,” lamented Pritam, a local resident. On Tuesday, cauliflower and tomatoes were sold in the Sector 26 vegetable market at Rs 200 per kg, while bottle gourd and zucchini were traded at Rs 100 per kg, depending on the quality.

The rates of other vegetables remained stable on Wednesday, despite no sign of showers in the city.

