Residents of Sec 15-B oppose signal boosters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

Residents of Sector 15-B have opposed mobile phone signal boosters/towers installed atop houses in their area. They submitted a complaint to local councillor Saurabh Joshi in this regard today.

A meeting of the residents was held to raise their concern. The residents said the mobile towers/boosters “illegally” installed at some houses in the sector must be removed.

Ranjana Mehra said, “A mobile phone signal booster or tower is a health hazard.”

The councillor said, “Several residents here have objected to the towers or boosters installed atop houses. The matter will be taken up with the authorities concerned.”