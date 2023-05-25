Residents of Sec 15-B oppose signal boosters

Chandigarh, May 24
Residents of Sector 15-B have opposed mobile phone signal boosters/towers installed atop houses in their area. They submitted a complaint to local councillor Saurabh Joshi in this regard today.
A meeting of the residents was held to raise their concern. The residents said the mobile towers/boosters “illegally” installed at some houses in the sector must be removed.
Ranjana Mehra said, “A mobile phone signal booster or tower is a health hazard.”
The councillor said, “Several residents here have objected to the towers or boosters installed atop houses. The matter will be taken up with the authorities concerned.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Soul of democracy sucked out’: 19 parties to skip Parl opening
14 NDA partners slam boycott, ask Oppn to reconsider decisio...
Manmohan too opened Assembly complexes
Launched world’s first green building in TN