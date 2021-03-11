Residents of two more slum colonies in Chandigarh get eviction notices

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 3

After peaceful demolition of Colony No. 4, the UT Administration has asked residents of two more slum colonies to evict the land immediately.

An official said a notice board was today installed outside Sanjay Colony, Industrial Area, Phase 1, asking the residents to evict the colony immediately. Through the notice, residents of the colony have been informed that it is government land and all structures or jhuggis erected on it are illegal. All illegal structures will be removed by the Administration within 21 days, the notice states.

A similar notice board was erected outside Janata Colony in Sector 25, informing the residents that all illegal structures would be removed within seven days and they should vacate the colony before that. Amid tight security, the UT Administration removed nearly 2,500 illegal structures from Colony No. 4 in the Industrial Area, Phase 1, on Sunday. More than 2,000 police personnel and 10 executive magistrates were deputed to carry out peaceful eviction from the colony.

Over an apprehension that people may cause obstruction during the demolition drive, the UT Administration had imposed Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting a gathering of five or more people in a 500-metre periphery of the colony. The police also blocked roads leading to the colony.

After successfully carrying out the drive, the UT Administration reclaimed 65 acres of land, worth nearly Rs 2,000 crore. With an aim to make the city slum-free, the UT Administration will subsequently demolish the remaining slum clusters in the city.