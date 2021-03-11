Residents oppose liquor vend coming up in Sector 28, Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 31

Residents of Sector 28 here today asked the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to withdraw its permission for opening a liquor vend in front of the community centre, which is hardly 100 metres from a residential area.

In a letter to the HSVP Administrator, Mahender Singh Balhara, president, Residents Welfare Association, Sector 28, said they had come to know that the HSVP had allowed a liquor vend and a tavern in the residential zone of the sector. He said the structure of the vend was being set up near the Vita Milk booth in front of the community centre. He said the vend and the tavern were located about 100 metre from houses. These were coming up in front of a temporary bus stop where school buses pick and drop students in the morning and afternoon, he added.

Balhara said a liquor vend in proximity to a residential area would not only spoil the peaceful atmosphere of the sector but also create nuisance for them. People, especially women, would not be able to walk on the road in the evening, fearing nuisance from the drunkards, he added.

He demanded that HSVP should immediately withdraw the permission given to the vend and the tavern and shift these elsewhere.