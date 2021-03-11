Panchkula residents plant saplings in road pits, say MC staff in deep slumber

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 22

Members of the Residents Welfare Association, Sector 20, who had been demanding repair of roads for the past year and a half, held a protest march against the Municipal Corporation (MC) highlighting the poor condition of roads from Gurukul School to the Peer Muchhalla barrier.

Planting saplings in pits on these roads, they said MC officials were in deep slumber. They also made markings around the pits with lime to caution two-wheeler drivers against the lurking danger.

Yoginder Kwatra, deputy president of the RWA, said the roads in the sector were in bad shape for the past five years. He said they had given representations in this regard to the ward councillor, Mayor, Commissioner and other officials, but to no avail. He said while the damaged roads were putting lives of motorists at risk, the parking in the market, which was built a few days ago, was being re-carpeted.

Senior citizens, who participated in the protest, said they were facing a lot of trouble due to deteriorating condition of the roads in the sector. They said the roads also posed a risk to children riding bicycles. Residents alleged that Sector 20 was being ignored in the matter of development.

Municipal Commissioner Dharamveer Singh said road repair in the sector would start soon.