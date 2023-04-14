Residents submit memorandum to Haryana committee

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 13

The Federation of Residents’ Association (FORA), Panchkula, submitted a memorandum signed by residents against the stilt plus four-storey houses to a committee constituted by the Haryana Government to receive suggestions and objections to the policy. Today was the last date for submitting suggestions and objections.

AFORA delegation led by its general secretary Bharat Hiteshi handed over a memorandum containing the signatures of the citizens of various sectors of the city, demanding an immediate withdrawal of the stilt plus four-house policy, terming it as anti-people.

FORA members told the committee that the increase in load on electricity, water and sewerage and parking facilities due to the construction of stilt plus four-floor houses would cause adverse effect on the daily life of the residents of the city. They demanded that the policy should be withdrawn completely for the developed sectors.

Members of the association said the old policy of two and a half-storey houses should be implemented in areas developed before 2017. In those developing sectors where construction of stilt plus four storeys was allowed, it should be made mandatory that the flats in such buildings should not be sold for three years so that people build such houses only to reside there, the members added.

The assoication members demanded that adequate compensation should be given to the houses that had been damaged due to the construction of stilt plus four-storey houses in the neighbourhood.