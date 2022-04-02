Resolution against Central Pay Scales: Bid to make April fool of people, says Satya Pal Jain

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 1

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha has no power to pass a resolution against the rules framed by the Union Government. This was stated by Satya Pal Jain, senior BJP leader and Additional Solicitor General of India.

Reacting to the resolution passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, he said it was “colourless”, “odourless” and “tasteless. “It seems to be an attempt to make April fool of people on April 1,” he said.

Jain said the applicability of the Central Pay Scales to the employees of the UT Administration had been done under Article 309 of the Constitution which authorises the Central Government to frame rules.

“The Punjab Vidhan Sabha or the Punjab Government has no power to reject or pass resolution against those rules, which have been framed by the Union Government by exercising powers given to it by the Constitution of India,” he explained.

Jain said it would have been better if the Punjab Government had come out with a resolution that it would give at least the same salary and allowances, if not more to its own employees in Punjab and Chandigarh but the resolution was silent on that.

Meanwhile, former Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon today came down heavily on the AAP-led Punjab Government for passing a resolution in the Assembly for transfer of the city to Punjab and raking up a dead issue.

Tandon demanded that the Chandigarh AAP councillors and the party unit should clarify if it also supports the Punjab Assembly resolution. He said the AAP was trying to play divisive and disruptive politics in the region.

Tandon hailed the announcement made by Home Minister Amit Shah of introducing Central scales for UT employees. He said it was bizarre that AAP councillors have not welcomed the bonanza for UT employees.