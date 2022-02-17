Respite for Chandigarh sector 50 residents

Tribune News Service

Amarjot Kaur

Chandigarh, February 16

The UT Administration is taking baby steps towards resolving the issue of debris and garbage being dumped in the green area right opposite a housing society in Sector 50-D.

Today, a small portion of the land was cleaned up, as assured by the UT Chief Engineer on February 15. Also, a board reading “Yahan par malba girana mana hai. Pakray jaane par kaarvaai hogi (Dumping construction waste here is prohibited. Those caught will be prosecuted)” has been put up inside the wooded area.

While the UT’s prompt action has brought some relief to the residents in the vicinity, who have been harrowed by the foul smell emanating from the dump, they are still waiting for the entire land to be cleaned up.

“Even though they have cleaned up a small portion of the land and sprinkled some white powder on the ground, a lot of gunk is still dumped there. The waste too is being segregated there. The smell will not go away until the entire area is cleaned up,” said a resident of the society right in front of the dump.

Girish Kapur, president of the area Residents’ Welfare Association, said, “This should be cleaned up as soon as possible as there are many flies and mosquitoes in the area. In summer and monsoon, things will get worse. The board should be placed at a prominent place.”

The debris dumped inside the green cover at Sector 50-D is a clear violation of the orders issued by the Municipal Corporation, wherein it had earmarked 22 places across the city where construction and demolition waste can be dumped.