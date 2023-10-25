Restrictions on use of crackers in Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 24

The district administration has allowed burning of firecrackers on Diwali, November 12, from 8 pm to 10 pm.

People can burst firecrackers will be allowed only from 4 am to 5 am and from 9 pm to 10 pm on Gurpurb, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, on November 27.

The administration has permitted the sale and use of only green crackers certified by the CSIR-NEERI. The sale and use of paired firecrackers (series) are banned.

Places where crackers are being sold have been declared ‘No smoking zones’.

#Diwali #Mohali