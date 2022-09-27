Retain faculty relieved after HC order: Panjab University Teachers’ Association

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 26

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA), during its annual general meeting, resolved that the faulty members, who were relieved after the High Court’s order, should be retained in order to avoid staff crunch.

“The university is already reeling under the faculty crunch. There have been no appointment against the vacant teaching posts on a regular basis since 2016. It can ill-afford the vacuum created by the sudden exit of such a large number of very senior faculty members. The members were of the unanimous opinion that all teachers relieved in view of the court’s order should be retained by the university and it was resolved that every possible help be extended to such teachers at all levels,” stated a PUTA note.

“It was also unanimously resolved that in case the affected teacher(s) choose to apply for re-employment as per the existing university rules, the chairperson(s)/JAACs of departments be requested to process their cases on a priority basis in order to manage the crisis. Further, once the recommendations of the JAAC, along with active academic report of the teacher concerned is forwarded by the department, the Vice Chancellor be requested to clear all these cases in a timely and uniform manner, as per the past practice, in order to cope with the current academic exigency,” said Mritunjay Kumar, president, PUTA.

