Retired DSP, 2 others awarded 12-year-jail term in NDPS case

Mohali, April 23
A special court today awarded 12 years of imprisonment to and slapped Rs 1.5 lakh fine each on retired DSP Haqiqat Rai, Swaran Singh, a resident of Naraingarh, and Mahant Bikram Nath of Badoshi Kalan village in Fatehgarh Sahib in a 2018 NDPS case on Tuesday.
The Special Task Force (STF) had arrested the trio with 15 kg opium near Phase 3/5 lights. The accused were coming from Jharkhand with the contraband in the car.
Bikram Nath Singh headed a ‘dera’ of Baba Jaswant Nath at Badoshi Kalan. Haqiqat Rai retired from police service in 2015. Rai had remained SHO at different police stations in Mohali and was instrumental in solving the murder case of Sukhwinderjeet Singh by arresting his wife Neki Nalwa and her friend Himmat Singh.
A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the trio at the STF police station in Phase 4 here.
