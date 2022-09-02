Retrenched staff of HMT to file appeal against order

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, September 1

The retrenched employees of HMT Ltd have decided to file an appeal against the High Court decision, wherein their petition challenging the “biased” approach of the Centre while introducing the VRS for employees was rejected.

Petitioner Rambir Panchal said they had filed the petition seeking justice as the Centre held a “biased” approach against staff. He said 150 employees, who had six to 24 years of service remaining, had not opted for the VRS. He said during the past two years, no hearing was conducted in the case due to the pandemic. He said their main demand was that they should be adjusted against vacant posts in other HMT units or any other public sector undertaking.

An HMT employee, Balbir, said they were suffering due to incompetence of the management, which had failed to revive the loss-making unit. He said two women employees had completed only six years of service. Children of most of the employees were either studying or were of marriageable age. He said the VRS was biased as workmen were offered lower packages in comparison to those on managerial side.