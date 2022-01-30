Revenue official among 8 booked for property fraud

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 29

A naib tehsildar and two nambardars are among eight persons booked in connection with a cheating case.

In her complaint to the police, Geetika, a resident of Ambala City, stated that her brother Davin and his wife Sonia, on the basis of forged documents, sold two houses in Ambala Cantonment after showing themselves as the owners of the properties.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against Davin, Sonia, Mohit Giri, his father Sardar Giri, Nambardar Kashiram, Nambardar Davinder Kumar, Jasbir Singh, and the Naib Tehsildar under Sections 406, 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the Ambala Cantonment police station.

As per the complainant, her father Ramkumar died in 2012 and mother Usha Rani passed away in 2017. Her father’s first wife had also died. Geetika stated that she, along with Ritu, Rajni, Bhawna, Divya and Davin, were the couple’s heirs. However, Davin and Sonia got the houses registered in the name of Mohit Giri and Sardar Giri, who were living there on rent.

The complainant claimed that she and other heirs had never appeared before the notary or any other office for the registry work. The complainant alleged that the registry was done fraudulently by the accused.