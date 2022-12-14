Reversal of Unfair Means panel order: Senior fellow writes to Panjab University VC, seeks clarification

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, December 13

All is not well in Panjab University! While a student political group alleged forgery in admission to a certain department, a fresh salvo emerged as senior fellow and former MP Satya Pal Jain shot a letter to the Vice-Chancellor seeking clarification on the reversal of Unfair Means Case (UMC) committee order by another committee in the case of allowing a LLB student to appear in examinations.

It has emerged at the time when the governing body of the university has already levelled serious allegations of corruption on the campus. The topic is also likely to rock the upcoming Syndicate meeting, scheduled on December 19.

In a letter issued today, Jain wrote that the reversal of orders is in violation of the University regulations.

“Today’s letter is the second reminder of the previous requests made to the Vice-Chancellor. The first reminder was sent on November 16 and the actual letter was sent on November 2. However till date, the Vice-Chancellor didn’t bother to answer,” stated Jain in the letter.

On July 27 last year, the UMC Standing Committee-II had disqualified a third-year student of LLB from appearing in any examination for two years, including online mode exams held in December 2020. The student filed the handwritten review against this decision. Her review appeal was placed before another UMC Standing Committee-I, which reportedly reduced her punishment from not appearing in exams for two years to simply debarring her from passing on those papers only, which Jain alleged is against the university rules.

“When there’s no remedy of appeal under the university regulation against any order passed by the UMC committee, how the appeal against the decision was entertained?” questioned Jain.

“As per the regulations, review can be only entertained if certain new facts are brought on record. The Vice-Chancellor is not willing to reveal those facts produced by the student. Ironically, the office itself had written a note that no new facts were brought to the notice and still the Vice-Chancellor allowed review petition,” added Jain.

“The two committees constituted of different people gave two different decisions against one student...and it should be investigated that which committee gave the right decision. There should be free inquiry,” demanded Jain, who is also Additional Solicitor General of India.

Meanwhile, Panjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor remained unavailable to comment on this issue. However, his office maintained that a statement would be issued in the public domain. Till the filing of this report, a comment by the Vice-Chancellor office was not received.

“The assignment of cases has been as per the practice exercised earlier. The requisite reply will be issued by the Vice-Chancellor office as soon as he resumes his office,” said Prof Jagat Bhushan, CoE.

