Review meeting held on Sanrakshak Yojana

Panchkula, June 16
Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Haryana Medical Education and Research and Women and Child Development Department, Dr Sumita Misra, who is also district incharge of Panchkula today held a meeting with Gram Sanrakshaks here.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC), Dr Priyanka Soni, Gram Sanrakshaks and other officers from the district administration.
Dr Misra urged the officers to visit the villages they had adopted under the Haryana Panchayat Sanrakshak Yojana and monitor the progress of development activities. She emphasised the importance of working diligently in villages with the intention to serve people.
The primary objective of the scheme is to establish a framework for dynamic and holistic development of gram panchayats with the involvement of senior officers of the state serving as Sanrakshaks.
