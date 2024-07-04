Review order appointing Dean (Academics), PGI Director asks minister

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh , July 3

The PGI Director has requested the Union Minister of the Health and Family Welfare-cum-president of the PGI Institute Body to review the March 8 order issued by the ministry, appointing Dr Surjit Singh as Dean (Academics).

The PGI Director has also recommended the name of Dr RK Ratho, professor and Head, Department of Virology, PGI, for the post.

Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India, while appearing along with advocate Dheeraj Jain on behalf of the Government of India and the Union Minister-cum-Chairman of the PGI Institute Body, give the information to the Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) during a hearing in the case today.

Jain told the tribunal that the letter of the director was under consideration of the competent authorities and a decision would be taken soon.

Dr Naresh Panda, who held the officiating charge of the post since April 2023, retired on June 30.

Dr Panda had challenged the order on Dr Surjit Singh’s appointment as Dean (Academics) before CAT. The tribunal, on March 11, directed the PGI Director to not accept the joining report of Dr Surjit Singh as Dean Academics till the next date of hearing.

Before Dr Panda retired, Dr Ratho also moved the tribunal through counsel Rohit Seth staking claim for the post.

The tribunal said, “The Additional Solicitor General submits that the Director has made a request to the Chairman of the institute on June 21 regarding review of the March 8 order and also sent fresh proposal qua appointment of Dean (Academics). The competent authority may pass appropriate orders regarding the aforesaid communication/proposal by the next date. Till then, the Director is at liberty to make officiating arrangements.”

