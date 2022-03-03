Revise academic calendar: PUTA

Chandigarh, March 2
Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) has written to the Vice-Chancellor for revising the calendar for 2021-22. According to a circular, the teaching programme for even semester would commence from March 4, understandably by adopting a working schedule of six-day week.
“The summer vacation for the teachers has been cut down to 15 days only. We understand that a minimum of 83 days of teaching for the current semester (in addition to the 97 days for the preceding semester) may be required to fulfil the UGC requirement of 180 teaching days per academic year. However, the number of days (39 days) kept for conducting the examinations in teaching departments of the university is not justified in any manner. In the past, the examinations were conducted in a much shorter period (17-19 days),” stated the letter. It demanded that the calendar for the even semester (2021-22) be revised to ensure a five-day week working model and the period of summer vacation be increased.—
