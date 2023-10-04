Revise salary or face protest: Chandigarh Aided College Teachers Association

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

The Chandigarh Aided College Teachers Association (CACTA) threatened to begin an agitation against Panjab University for its alleged laxity in acting against private managements for the denial of 7th Pay Commission to unaided teachers and revised salaries to ad hoc or guest faculty as per norms in local colleges.

CACTA executive members claimed they had requested the university authorities to take up the issue, but they turned a blind eye towards this issue. The private managements had been regularly raising fee for all courses, but refused to grant the benefit of revised pay scales to the teachers since January 1, 2016.

Also, the guest and ad hoc faculty must be granted salary as per the PU norms, which should be Rs 1,500 per lecture (maximum Rs 50,000) for guest faculty and minimum basic salary (Rs 57,700) for ad hoc staff, said Amitabh Dwivedi, secretary, CACTA.

