Revised pay scales top PUTA contestants’ election agenda

Chandigarh, October 3

Two of the three groups contesting the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) elections, scheduled to be held on October 5, released their manifestos. These are the Naura-Mritunjay team, which won the elections last year, and the team of Rattan-Kashmir.

Naura-Mritunjay team

The team presented its agenda and major achievements made during the last term. Prof Amarjit Singh Naura and Dr Mrityunjay Kumar, contesting for president and secretary, respectively, along with their team members released the manifesto.

“The implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, restoration of governing structure of university as per calendar, promotions of teachers under CAS, implementation of promotion policy and continuation of NPA to dental faculty, encashment of 300 days’ earned leave, full pension after 25 years of service and disbursal of PF/ NCPF to colleagues above 65 years are among the issues to be taken up. Our team has worked hard to resolve every issue concerning teachers,” claimed Naura, adding, “We are a team of dedicated teachers and activists who deliver and work towards the fulfilment of promises.”

Rattan-Kashmir team

The team of Rattan Singh and Kashmir Singh, contesting for president and secretary, respectively, promised 7th Pay Commission arrears, implementation of CAS promotions for dental college staff, recognition of past service contribution, regular GBMs and executive PUTA meetings and old pension scheme for all faculty members. “Regular maintenance of campus houses, childcare leave as per Centre’s rules, campus security and traffic management will be our main focus,” said Rattan.

“We will also ensure a group insurance policy worth Rs 20 lakh for each faculty member in case of any mishap. We are committed to address key issues faced by our faculty members. Our mission is to ensure self-respect and dignity for PU faculty,” said Rattan.

