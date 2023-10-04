 Revised pay scales top PUTA contestants’ election agenda : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Revised pay scales top PUTA contestants’ election agenda

Revised pay scales top PUTA contestants’ election agenda

Teams release manifestos for poll scheduled for tomorrow

Revised pay scales top PUTA contestants’ election agenda

Members of the Rattan-Kashmir team during press conference on Tuesday. Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

Two of the three groups contesting the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) elections, scheduled to be held on October 5, released their manifestos. These are the Naura-Mritunjay team, which won the elections last year, and the team of Rattan-Kashmir.

Members of the Naura-Mritunjay team during respective press conference on Tuesday. Pradeep Tewari

Naura-Mritunjay team

The team presented its agenda and major achievements made during the last term. Prof Amarjit Singh Naura and Dr Mrityunjay Kumar, contesting for president and secretary, respectively, along with their team members released the manifesto.

“The implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, restoration of governing structure of university as per calendar, promotions of teachers under CAS, implementation of promotion policy and continuation of NPA to dental faculty, encashment of 300 days’ earned leave, full pension after 25 years of service and disbursal of PF/ NCPF to colleagues above 65 years are among the issues to be taken up. Our team has worked hard to resolve every issue concerning teachers,” claimed Naura, adding, “We are a team of dedicated teachers and activists who deliver and work towards the fulfilment of promises.”

Rattan-Kashmir team

The team of Rattan Singh and Kashmir Singh, contesting for president and secretary, respectively, promised 7th Pay Commission arrears, implementation of CAS promotions for dental college staff, recognition of past service contribution, regular GBMs and executive PUTA meetings and old pension scheme for all faculty members. “Regular maintenance of campus houses, childcare leave as per Centre’s rules, campus security and traffic management will be our main focus,” said Rattan.

“We will also ensure a group insurance policy worth Rs 20 lakh for each faculty member in case of any mishap. We are committed to address key issues faced by our faculty members. Our mission is to ensure self-respect and dignity for PU faculty,” said Rattan.

#Kashmir #Panjab University Chandigarh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head arrested after police raids; office sealed

2
India

Amid strained relations, India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10

3
Punjab

57% of loans AAP govt raised used on repaying interest on earlier loans, Bhagwant Mann tells governor

4
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

5
World

Trudeau says Canada not looking to ‘escalate’ situation, vows to engage constructively with India

6
Entertainment

Sunny Deol to lead Aamir Khan's next project 'Lahore 1947'

7
Diaspora

Family demands probe into UK Sikh activist Avtar Khanda's death

8
Delhi

4 earthquakes shake Nepal in an hour; tremors in north India

9
Haryana

Kalpana Chawla's father passes away at 90; body to be donated to Karnal medical college

10
World Globe trot

China’s lunar mission to carry payload from Pak

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Top News

‘Should majority get all rights?’ PM Modi takes swipe at Rahul’s ‘aabadi-haq’ remark

'Should majority get all rights?' PM Modi takes swipe at Rahul's 'aabadi-haq' remark

Says poor largest segment in country, deserve first right on...

Delhi cops raid NewsClick scribes, arrest founder in anti-terror case

Delhi cops raid NewsClick scribes, arrest founder in anti-terror case

30 locations linked to news portal, journalists searched; di...

Asked if reported on anti-CAA, farm stir, says Hashmi

Asked if reported on anti-CAA, farm stir, says Hashmi

India tells Canada to withdraw 40 envoys

India tells Canada to withdraw 40 envoys

Contract with HAL for additional 97 Tejas jets by year-end: IAF Chief

Contract with HAL for additional 97 Tejas jets by year-end: IAF Chief


Cities

View All

Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 20: Dug-up roads, garbage heaps bane of residents

Teachers protest hike in registration, certificate fee

From skating to cricket, Kanika Ahuja is on a roll after Asian Games gold

World Animal Welfare Day: Environmentalists call for preserving biodiversity

Chandigarh MC puts factory owner on notice, to impose penalty

Chandigarh MC puts factory owner on notice, to impose penalty

Chandigarh eyes 'track & trace' system to check smuggling of liquor

Chandigarh Administration allows only green crackers on festive days of Dasehra, Diwali, Gurpurb

Chandigarh: Now, parents to get child’s report card, attendance on phone

CH01CS series: E-auction of fancy registration numbers from October 12

Govt schools in Palwal grapple with shortage of teaching staff

Govt schools in Palwal grapple with shortage of teaching staff

Fewer water birds nesting at Surajpur wetland

31-year-old woman shot at in Delhi

Woman dies after being hit by bus

MLA, sarpanch at odds over ~45L sewage water project

MLA, sarpanch at odds over Rs 45L sewage water project

Baupur Bet residents hold sit-in outside police station

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers protest, observe black day

Two smugglers held with 300-gm heroin

Cocaine haul in J&K: Involvement of two from Jalandhar, Phagwara sends cops into tizzy

Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

A first: City focal points get concrete roads at Rs 25.2 cr

Three miscreants rob two friends at Tajpur village

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers hold protest, burn Centre’s effigy

Ward Watch: Persistent waterlogging, potholed stretches, lack of cleanliness major concerns

NAAC team to visit Punjab University Patiala campus today

NAAC team to visit Punjab University Patiala campus today

Flex boards dot Patiala after CM visit

Engineers urge MP CM to implement July 7 agreement

Government Medical college awarded for blood donation services

Asian Games 2023: Medallist Arjun Cheema gets hero's welcome